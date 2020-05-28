Murray "Alex" Robertson
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Murray "Alex" Robertson surrounded by his family on May 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Edith Robertson (2003). Loving father to Susan Peirson (Tim) and Kathryn Robertson. "Papa" will be sadly missed by his three grandchildren Rhiannon Peirson, Connor Peirson, and Riannon Robertson. Predeceased by his brother Paul Robertson, he is survived by his brother Bruce Robertson and also by his in-laws Diane and Helmut Greiling, Barbara Robertson, and Annette Robertson as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, and friends. A fraternal brother with the AF & AM Waverly Lodge and Scottish Rite in Guelph, Alex will be remembered as a man with a huge heart, who enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time with his family and friends. Friends and family will be received at the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau 519 904 0400 on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests please note that due to Provincial regulations only ten people are permitted in the building at a time. Those guests that wish to join the services at 1 p.m. may visit our website at www.memorycemetery.ca and view the livestream link from Murray's website. The Family wishes to thank everyone who helped with Alex's care and support. The professional care and compassion from Dr. Lisa-Marie Austen, Dr. Donna Ward/Jessica and the team from Care Partners Nursing, especially Angela and the Care Coordinator Sara Main-Pilon. Also, thank you to ProResp, Waterloo Wellington LIHN, and Harry and the staff at Northfield Pharmacy. Memorial contributions to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation, Grand River Hospital Foundation or to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
