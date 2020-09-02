It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of Murray William Michael Dalgarno. Murray's life started in Kitchener, Ontario on February 10, 1960. He was the loving son of William 'Bill' and Olive Dalgarno. As a young man he was actively involved with his Baptist Church Youth Leaders program, and also with Big Brothers. He graduated from Bluevale Collegiate and Conestoga College. I started tagging along on Murray's journey on May 21, 1990 and as life partners we just celebrated 30 fabulous years together! We celebrated every "monthaversary", this last one over the phone from different hospitals. We loved, travelled, worked, and tried every day to make our world a better place for us and everyone else in it. Murray used broad strokes of colour to brighten our lives!!! Interior design, holiday decorating, and gardening allowed his artistic side to flow. Dance classes, cooking classes, Book Club, BBQ Club, and hosting elaborate dinner parties and themed parties let the fun side shine! No one could ask for a more true, compassionate, giving friend; his generosity had no limits. Murray was larger than life in the best possible way! He will be deeply missed by our many friends, family, and of course his "cousins" all around the world! Remember him especially this first Christmas without Santa's Biggest Elf being here to guide us. Be kind to everyone you meet.....they just might be one of Murray's cousins. Murray's journey ended in Woodstock, Ontario far too early on Saturday, August 22, 2020 with a heart attack brought on by a blood clot caused by the sudden onset of diabetes. Murray is survived by Dwayne Covert, and by his beautiful greyhound Roo. A private Celebration of Life will take place in Murray's garden. Thank you to all of the Staff at Ingersoll and Woodstock Hospitals for caring for him....especially his fabulous nurses in I.C.U. Memorial donations to the Needlenose Greyhound Adoption in Campbellville, Ontario or charity of your choice
are appreciated and may be made directly, or by cheque through Wareing Cremation Services, 225 Norwich Ave., Woodstock (519-290-5575) entrusted with arrangements. Messages of remembrance and condolence may be shared at www.wareingcremation.ca