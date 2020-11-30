Passed away after a brief illness on November 26, 2020 at Stratford General Hospital. Murray was born 66 years ago on March 22, 1954 in Ellice Township and was a resident of Milverton, Ontario. Murray will be dearly missed by his sisters Jean Fleming, Anne Fleming and friend Jamie Bart, Marlis and Calvin Aikens, Dorothy Fleming, Ruth and Larry Moore and Lynn Fleming. He was the cherished uncle of Jennifer Aikens, Becky and Chuck Mattice, Alicia Moore and Matt Hutchinson, Kyle and Natalie Moore, Scott Moore and a loving great-uncle of Felix Mattice and Carson Moore. He will be deeply missed by friends Simon Zehr and Amos Kuepfer. Murray is predeceased and now reunited with his father Owen Fleming and mother Wanda (Nowack) Fleming. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date, when everyone is able to gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Wish Foundation would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuenralhomes.ca
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, Milverton.