January 31, 1937 to August 28, 2020 "Lived life Her way - Worked hard, Played hard" Much loved mother of Jill Woods, Sherry Johnston-Larkin and Liz Hagey. Sadly missed by 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, who will fondly remember her as "Nana Claus". Cremation and a private family service have taken place. Should you wish, as Mom loved animals, a donation to the SPCA in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.



