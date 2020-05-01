Myrtle Marie Heximer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Westmount Long-Term Care Home in Kitchener on April 29, 2020 at the age of 98. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Mary Beth Simms and son-in-law John Haberstroh and daughter-in-law Debbie Orum (California). Predeceased by her first husband Robert Charles Orum (1973), her second husband Albert Heximer (1997), her son Paul Timothy (2007), her dear sister Bessie Jean Grant of Woodstock (2005), and step-daughter Margaret Wahl of St. Catharines. Step-mother to Faith (Ross) Somerville of Brantford. Much loved and cherished grandmother to Joanne (Paul) Janzen, Brenda (Brandon) Duff, Carole (Victor) Hartsford, Diane (Lee) Miller and Don (Leslie) Somerville. Also Great Grandmother to several great grand children. As a 60-year resident of Kitchener, Marie had several faithful friends in the community that will miss her very much. Marie served as a volunteer with the Canadian Mental Health Association. She was a member of Bethany Missionary Church since 1958 and volunteered for many church programs. The family wish to extend their gratitude to the wonderful nursing and care team at The Westmount ( second floor - Pioneer Section) for their dedication and care for Marie. And a huge "Thank You" to all the visitors from Bethany Missionary Church who were such an inspiration to Marie. A private family funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519-749-8467). All of Marie's relatives and friends are welcome to join the service at henrywalser.com/live-streaming on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bethany Missionary Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Marie's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved