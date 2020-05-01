Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Westmount Long-Term Care Home in Kitchener on April 29, 2020 at the age of 98. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Mary Beth Simms and son-in-law John Haberstroh and daughter-in-law Debbie Orum (California). Predeceased by her first husband Robert Charles Orum (1973), her second husband Albert Heximer (1997), her son Paul Timothy (2007), her dear sister Bessie Jean Grant of Woodstock (2005), and step-daughter Margaret Wahl of St. Catharines. Step-mother to Faith (Ross) Somerville of Brantford. Much loved and cherished grandmother to Joanne (Paul) Janzen, Brenda (Brandon) Duff, Carole (Victor) Hartsford, Diane (Lee) Miller and Don (Leslie) Somerville. Also Great Grandmother to several great grand children. As a 60-year resident of Kitchener, Marie had several faithful friends in the community that will miss her very much. Marie served as a volunteer with the Canadian Mental Health Association. She was a member of Bethany Missionary Church since 1958 and volunteered for many church programs. The family wish to extend their gratitude to the wonderful nursing and care team at The Westmount ( second floor - Pioneer Section) for their dedication and care for Marie. And a huge "Thank You" to all the visitors from Bethany Missionary Church who were such an inspiration to Marie. A private family funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener (519-749-8467). All of Marie's relatives and friends are welcome to join the service at henrywalser.com/live-streaming on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bethany Missionary Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Marie's memorial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 1, 2020.