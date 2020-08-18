1/
Nada Blazetic
Passed away after a short illness on August 16, 2020 in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 76. Beloved wife of Mile Blazetic. Loving mother of Marina (Miro) Markotic. Cherished grandmother "Baba" to Anton, Filip and Angelina Markotic. She will be fondly remembered by her brother and sister as well as other extended family in Europe. Nada's family will receive relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with interment at Woodland Cemetery to follow. Due to current social distancing restrictions guests must RSVP to attend the visitation and/or service by visiting www.henrywalser.com or calling 519-749-8467. Masks are mandatory. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Care Unit would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Nada's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 18, 2020.
