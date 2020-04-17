Home

Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Nancy Anne DOADT

Nancy Anne DOADT Obituary
It is with profound sorrow that we share the news of the passing of Nancy Anne Doadt, after a heroic 11-month battle with brain cancer, a battle which she faced with determination, courage, and grace. Nancy was the beloved wife of her high school sweetheart, Ed Doadt, and the loving mother of Christine (Rob Rideout), Jamie (Becky), Benjamin (Michelle) and Rob. She cherished and took great delight in being Nana to Christine and Rob's daughter Julia Anne. Nancy was the sister of Mari-Jane Lobodycz (Nick), and the daughter-in-law of Jean and Gordon Doadt, all of Stratford. She was predeceased by her parents, Milton and Joyce Reid, and by her brother Lindsay. Born in Kitchener, Nancy grew up in Sebringville, and lived in Waterloo. After graduating from Fanshaw College (St Thomas Campus) as a Registered Nurse, Nancy spent her entire career working in Intensive Care, and retired in June, 2018, after nearly 40 years in the St Mary's Hospital ICU. She loved her job as an RN, and touched countless lives. Family was everything to Nancy. Whether hosting family events at home in Waterloo, preparing some of her favourite family recipes in the kitchen, or flying or driving across the country to babysit or visit, Nancy embraced her time with family. Nancy also had a passion for the outdoors. She was equally at home on snowshoes in Quebec, in hiking boots on the Bruce Trail, on a campsite at Tea Lake, or riding her bike around Waterloo. She truly loved her 16' custom-made Souris River Prospector canoe, and her backcountry paddling trips in Algonquin Park with Ed, and with her "canoe trip girls". Nancy received exceptional care at Grand River Hospital, Hamilton General Hospital, the Juravinski Cancer Centre, and most notably in the Palliative Care Unit at Freeport Hospital. Her doctors were devoted and empathetic, and her nurses, especially at Freeport, are to be commended for their compassion, dedication, and extraordinary care for one of their own. The pandemic made being in the hospital excruciatingly isolating, but the Freeport nurses made magic happen to keep Nancy connected to her family. Thank you. The support of friends has made a challenging journey easier. Heartfelt thanks for visiting, helping with driving, dropping off food, or just staying in touch. Every thoughtful gesture made a difference. Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to Project Canoe (canoe.org), which was the organization that Nancy selected, or to the . Please take a moment to share a story about Nancy by sending it to [email protected] We need your help to create a legacy for Nancy's family. Photos, stories, and reflections are all welcome. Nancy's family wishes to thank the Erb and Good Funeral Home, for going above and beyond to make special arrangements for Nancy, and for the family, during these difficult times. A Celebration of Life for Nancy will take place later this year, as will a private family burial in Avondale Cemetery, Stratford.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 17, 2020
