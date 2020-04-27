Home

It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of Nancy Chalmers at Hilltop Manor in Cambridge at 1:05 in the afternoon on Friday, April 24th, 2020 in her 95th year. She has been reunited in Heaven with her "Old Man", Rankin Chalmers, who predeceased her in 2013. Loving and cherished mother of Maxine, Doug (Betty) and Laurie. Proud Grandma of Robb, Matthew, Nicole, Ashley and Joseph, and "Big Grandma" of Madison and Curtis. Nancy was the youngest of 10 children, and is predeceased by all her siblings: Menno, Rueben, Mary, Eli, Rachael, Elizabeth, Jacob, Fannie and Sarah. Private family services will be held. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.barthelfuneralhom.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 27, 2020
