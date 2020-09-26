Nancy DUXBURY

Passed peacefully in her home in Kitchener on September 18, 2020 at the age of 64. She leaves behind her beloved children Jeff, Tawnya and Chad Duxbury; her sisters Vivian Tambeau and Evelyn Parks (Gary - deceased); seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Reta (nee Dunlop) and Harvey McGillivray, and her sister Bonnie McGillivray. To view the full notice, outdoor memorial details and to leave messages and condolences please visit www.tricitycremations.com
or call 519-772-1237.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 26, 2020.