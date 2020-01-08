|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family, following a short illness on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 79. Predeceased by her husband Ron Herter (2011). Loving mother of Wendy Desrochers (predeceased 2019) (Ricky), Darrell Crocker, Tom Meister (Shannon) and stepmother of Wendy Joyes (Tom) and Jeffery Herter (Theresa). Sadly missed by her many grandchildren. Daughter of the late Howard and Mildred Thaler. Dear sister of Evelyn Weber (Wally), Jo Ann Beaupre and the late Jean Thompson, Walter Thaler, Gerald Thaler, Dorothy Scott, Bill Thaler and Valera Phillips. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Nancy's family will receive relatives and friends from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada or Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Nancy's memorial.