Nancy Marie OUELLETTE
Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Beloved wife of John Ouellette for 35 years. Dear mother of Benjamin (Andriy), Ryan (Genevieve), Jolyn Martin (Tyler); step-mother to Louis (Deanne) and Jennifer (Edwin). Much loved grandmother of Myles, Carter, Finnley, Evelyn, Levi, Lucas, Quin and Chanel. Nancy was predeceased by her parents Sophie (nee Cisarchuk) and Herbert Hiuser. Nancy was known for greeting you with the biggest smile and the most sparkly blue eyes. Nancy was a woman who was loved by everyone she met, and she showed compassion and sincere empathy to all. She found the most peace while camping in Port Elgin with her husband John and pup Lady. Her positive disposition for life was contagious. Her proudest accomplishments were her children and grandchildren who are going to miss her tremendously. The joy that she spread into the world flowed from her relationship with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. She is loved by so many friends, neighbours and the community at Country Hills Church. Nancy's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900) on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Please note: In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. A private service, by invitation only, will be held by the family. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to Isaiah Projects (Lima, Peru), 311 - 19 Woodlawn Rd. E., Guelph, ON N1H 7B1. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
