Of Hanover, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter at her side on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was 86. Born on March 1, 1934 to the late Stanley and Dorothy (nee Good) Stevenson. Dearly loved by family and friends. Nancy was the most compassionate, kind and giving person. She went above and beyond to help and please others. Nancy loved and cherished her family and friends, children, grandchildren and all of her "precious" great-grandchildren. All were so very blessed to have her in their lives. Nancy was a distributor for Neolife, as well as being a waitress for many years. She was a very dedicated and valued member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 130 in Hanover for over 25 years, and could always be counted on for any task asked of her. She took on every task with much enthusiasm. Nancy surpassed many Legion Presidents and was often called upon for the history of the Legion as she had a great memory for it all. Nancy received the Legion's only "Life Membership" 2 years ago of which she was very honoured and proud. Over her years with the Legion, she was a member of the Executive Committee, Public Relations, as well as Seniors (visits). Nancy would do hospital and home visits for veterans. Even while she herself was in the hospital, she made a point of going to visit veterans that were there at the same time. Nancy also ran monthly dances at the Legion, as well as afternoon card games for the last 12 years. She was always on the move, keeping busy and doing her very best to lend a helping hand whenever possible. This comrade will be honoured and missed dearly! Survived by sons Brian (Gayle) McLellan, Bruce (Lianne) McLellan, David (Lori) McLellan, daughters Sharon (Paul) Gibson and Darlene McLellan all of Kitchener. Remembered by her special niece Janice Reid of Kitchener. Special grandmother of Trevor, Erin (Rob), Carey, Tim (Jami), Amanda (Mark), Jeff (Kelly), Jenna (Scott), Lisa (David), Kyle, Nathan (Lisa), Drew and Adam. Proud great-grandmother of Owen, Callie, Jack, Lily, Zola, Tia, Deja, Grayven, Grady, Chloe, William, Graham, Cruz, Vance, Jacob, and Avery. Dear sister of Pat (Ross) Shaw of Grimsby, Betty (Jim) Ruland of Kitchener, Jim (Diane) Stevenson of Calgary and sisters-in-law Gladys Stevenson, Isabella McLellan, Ruth McLellan and Shirley McLellan. Predeceased by her husband Howard "Leslie" McLellan and siblings Jack Stevenson, Edwin Stevenson and Jean Vogtli. A casual visitation for family only was held at Mighton Funeral Home, Hanover, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 10 - 10:30 am, in order to adhere to the Provincial Regulations and Directives under the current state of emergency. The visitation was livestreamed starting at 10 am, through the Mighton Funeral Home Facebook page. The livestream video will remain available on the Facebook page for a limited time, for those unable to watch at the time of the service. A graveside family service was held at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. A Celebration of Life will be held to honour her life at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 130 in Hanover at a later date. Memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 130 Hanover would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mightonfuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 5, 2020.