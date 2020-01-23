|
If we had all the world to give, We'd give it, yes, and more, To hear her voice, see her smile, And greet her at the door. But all we can do, Nancy, is go and tend your grave, And leave behind tokens of love To the best daughter/sister God made. We like to think when life is done, Wherever heaven may be, She'll be standing at the door Up there to Welcome us. Always remembered by your relatives, personal friends, Management and employees from Costco (Kitchener, Waterloo and Guelph). Love from your Mother Bernice and Brother William.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 23, 2020