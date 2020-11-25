1/1
Natalia Pekurar
1937-04-25 - 2020-11-22
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Innisfree House at the age of 83. Predeceased by her parents, Josa, Dochia, brothers, Panta, Josa, Tosa, Sima, sister Sara. Survived by her son, Peter (Jean), daughter, Anna Pop, grandsons, Daniel and Nickolas, granddaughters, Maggie and Ashley. Natalia is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their children. Natalia will be sadly missed by us all. Natalia's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener. Please note that if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling 519-749-8467. A private funeral service will be held. Extended family and friends may view the service on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. via the following livestream link: www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming Interment Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Apostolic Christian Church - Nazarene (Avon Rd) would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Natalia's memorial and to RSVP.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 25, 2020.
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
