Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with much sadness her daughter announces the passing of Natalia Poniuk Maciborka on the morning of Monday, May 18, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Nickolas (2004). Sadly missed by daughter Roslyn (Orser) Muenster (companion Allan McCarty) of Kitchener, sons Daniel (Dina) of Dundas and William (Lisa) of Cambridge. Cherished Grandmother of Kerry, April, Jake, Lauren and Marisa. Great-grandmother of Joshua, Matthew and Jacob. Great-great-grandmother of Jaxon and Colton. Beloved sister of Elizabeth and Pearl of London. Predeceased by her parents Sam and Frances Poniuk. Natalia was a free spirit and lived her life the way she wanted. She loved her homes in Sudbury, Orillia, St. Thomas, London, Niagara Falls, Hamilton; South beach - Miami, Pompano, Hallandale - Florida and finally Kitchener. She was generous, one of a kind and tried to keep everyone around her smiling with her witt and little sayings even to the end. A thank you to family, friends and acquaintances for their kindness and prayers. Special mention to Dr. I.F. Jagas, along with A.R. Goudie peopleCare and their staff in Kitchener (Paul, Florin, Anabela, Wendy F., Jonathan, Rachell, Emma, Sarah, Wendy and Elizabeth) and all the 6th Floor nursing staff and doctors at Grand River Hospital. Their kindness and support will never be forgotten. As per Natalia's wishes a cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467 As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation or the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Natalia's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 23, 2020.
