Suddenly at his home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Nathan "N8" Andrew Wagler, of Owen Sound, at the age of 42 years. Loved son of Paul and Joy Wagler of Guelph. Remembered by his brother Tyler Wagler (Kate Stewart) of Guelph and their children Elliot and Simon. Beloved friend of Shawna Katz. Grandson of Eva Schwartzentruber (late Milton) of Beamsville and predeceased by his grandparents John and Buelah Wagler. N8 had a great fondness for his pet rats (Spaghetti and Meatball) and was a huge supporter of the music industry in Owen Sound (and beyond), and especially at Heartwood Concert Hall. A private memorial service will be held at BRIAN E. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 250 - 14th Street West, Owen Sound, Ontario N4K 3X8 (519-376-7492) on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Kristal McGee officiating. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Friends and family not attending the service may view the livestream by selecting the 'LIVE STREAMING' menu option at the top right corner of the funeral home website (woodfuneralhome.ca
). Wear tie-dyed clothing because Nathan loved it, proudly wear it to the service or wear it to watch the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grey Bruce Animal Shelter, the Hospital for Sick Children or plant a tree as an act of remembrance. Messages of condolence and donations may be shared with the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.ca