1/1
Nathan Andrew WAGLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly at his home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Nathan "N8" Andrew Wagler, of Owen Sound, at the age of 42 years. Loved son of Paul and Joy Wagler of Guelph. Remembered by his brother Tyler Wagler (Kate Stewart) of Guelph and their children Elliot and Simon. Beloved friend of Shawna Katz. Grandson of Eva Schwartzentruber (late Milton) of Beamsville and predeceased by his grandparents John and Buelah Wagler. N8 had a great fondness for his pet rats (Spaghetti and Meatball) and was a huge supporter of the music industry in Owen Sound (and beyond), and especially at Heartwood Concert Hall. A private memorial service will be held at BRIAN E. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 250 - 14th Street West, Owen Sound, Ontario N4K 3X8 (519-376-7492) on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Kristal McGee officiating. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Friends and family not attending the service may view the livestream by selecting the 'LIVE STREAMING' menu option at the top right corner of the funeral home website (woodfuneralhome.ca). Wear tie-dyed clothing because Nathan loved it, proudly wear it to the service or wear it to watch the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grey Bruce Animal Shelter, the Hospital for Sick Children or plant a tree as an act of remembrance. Messages of condolence and donations may be shared with the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved