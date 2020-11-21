1/1
It is with profound sadness, her family announces that Susan Roberta Axcell Wood passed away suddenly at the age of 67 on November 14, 2020 Loved by her two sons Orion Wood (predeceased 2015), Matthew (Annette) Wood and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Wood-Dalgleish. Proud grandmother of Claire, Nolan, Emma, and Brady. Beloved sister of Lance (Leona) Axcell and Judy Axcell Buchanan. Loving Aunt to Jackie and Angie Bowman, Sherri Axcell and Michelle Axcell Corrigal. Susan was born in Northern Ontario and moved to Waterloo to attend university. Susan worked in the Newspaper and flyer industry for the majority of her career and managed the circulation departments of several local newspapers prior to moving to Sudbury. During her time in Palmerston she was affectionately known as "Aunt Sue" to most residents. She returned to Kitchener a couple of years ago to be close to her son and grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Monday November 23rd from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the visitation, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Condolences for the family and donations to the Canadian Cancer Society can be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 21, 2020.
