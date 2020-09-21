1/1
nee Beaven Denise MARCELLA
Of Kitchener passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on September 11, 2020 in her 73rd year. Born in Lac Seize Iles Quebec, she then moved with her family to Ontario when she was 8 years old. A true matriarch figure to many, Denise was always a forgiving and loving person to all that crossed her path. An avid lover of crafts, she took great pride in her creations. Denise touched so many lives with her generous, kind nature and brought smiles to those along her route as an employee with Canada Post for many years. She loved the Montreal Canadiens and was a big fan of Carey Price. She will be sadly missed by her children Tina (Stacy) Godinho, Dave (Sherri) Marcella. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Justin Marcella (Joanie), Jeff Steinhoff (Taylor), Lauren Marcella and Tiago Godinho and great-grandchildren Hailey, Carsten, Kailynn, Gavin, Makenna, Grayson, Hunter and Blake. Greatly missed by her siblings Francine (Keith) Bruce, Guylaine (Robert) Pfaff, Alain (Debbie) Beaven, Louise (Mike) Marcella. Remembered fondly by her nephews and nieces, Tammy (Ron) Moss, Kimmy Martai (Darren), Kelly-Jo Pfaff (Tony) Christie (Adrian) Andreacchi, Richie Gunn, Nathan Marcella (Audrey), Ashley Marcella (Leslie) , Aaron Marcella (Isabelle) and her great nephews and nieces, Dakota, Emily, Bailey, Gaby, Julian, Hayden and Savannah. Predeceased by her parents Lucille and Robert Beaven, Michel (brother), Lucette (sister) and Avril (brother). Denise will also be remembered by many close friends of her children, who she opened her heart and home for and considered as her own family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 between 7:00-9:00 p.m. at McMullan's 188 Highland Rd, West Kitchener. Due to Covid-19 Social Distancing and Masks will apply. Messages of condolences for the family and donations to the Breakfast Club of Canada or a charity of your choice may be arranged through the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St, Kitchener, ON 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Denise's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 21, 2020.
