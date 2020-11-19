It has pleased Almighty God in His divine wisdom and providence to call from her earthly home to her heavenly home, the soul of MaryBelle Poll on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was 95 years old at the time of her death. MaryBelle was born in Petersburg, Ontario on August 5, 1925. Loving wife of the late Donald G. Poll (2019). She will be sadly missed by her children Dale Poll (Barbara) and Scott Poll (Peter Liu), daughter-in-law Barbara Poll, grandchildren Ryan Poll (Darlene) and Tamara Raffelhüschen (Thomas), great-grandchildren Liam and Coen Raffelhüschen, godchildren James Blake, William Seegmiller, Steven Upfold, Jane Somerville, Jeannette Lamont, Sandy Dent, Dorian Hartfield, Debbie Ottman and a special daughter Joanne Schaefer. She will also be missed by her sister Sharon Lee Landriault and her brother-in-law Leo "Red" Hill. She mourned the loss of her son Graham in 2019 and oldest son Alan in 1960. She was also predeceased by her parents Irvon and Lydia (Litwiller) Block, step-mother Marion (Weber) Block, sisters Dorothy Sape, Lillian Jantzi, Adele Deckert, Noreen Steinman, Betty Aberhardt and Muriel Martin, brothers Delford Block and Dalton Block (who was killed overseas while serving with the R.C.A.F.) and sister-in-law Doris Hill. Her great joy was her many nieces, nephews and the good friends she made throughout the years. She took joy in serving as a Cub and Scout Mother in the Scout Auxiliary 24th and 19th divisions, Smithson School and Home, Teacher's Aid with pre-school deaf children and twenty years with the Sunnyside Home Auxiliary. She made friends as a lecturer with Counterweight and as a member of the Rockway Senior Centre Quilting Club. MaryBelle's greatest joy was serving her Lord and Saviour. She loved the children she taught in Sunday School and for forty years as a teacher during the summer Vacation Bible School. She served Holy Cross Lutheran Church as a member of the Women's Guild, L.W.M.L. Women's Retreats and many committees throughout the years. A private funeral service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. Extended family and friends may view the service on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. via the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
Interment Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Holy Cross Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for MaryBelle's memorial. "It's only what we give away, that will live to see another day."