1/1
nee Campbell Freda ABBEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With deep sadness, the family of Freda Abbey, 86, of London, announce her peaceful passing at Victoria Hospital on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born near Palmerston she was the daughter of the late John and Grace (Martin) Campbell. Freda enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels and as a crossing guard, quietly sitting with a good murder mystery, and socializing at the Legion. Predeceased by her first husband Robert Rose (2010) and her second husband Gerald Abbey (1987). Much loved mother to David Rose (Donna) and Wendy Rose (Chad). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Alec, Ayden and Olivia. Predeceased by her loving brothers Orval (Marjorie), Lloyd (Jean) and Don (Carol). Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 2-4pm & 6-8 pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1997 Dundas Street East, London. A private family burial to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences can be made at www.forestlawnmemorial.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn - LONDON
2001 Dundas Street E.
London, ON N5V 1P6
519-451-2410
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Lawn - LONDON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved