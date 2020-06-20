passed away peacefully at Innisfree House on Wednesday June 17, 2020. She was 90 years old, born October 10, 1929, to Deans and Belle Cochrane. Jean is survived by one son Wayne (Val) of Moosejaw, Saskatchewan, two brothers Bruce (Velda) of Waterloo, and Cameron (Pat) of Lavigne, a sister Esther Wright of Pinawa, Manitoba, and brother in law Douglas Weber of Collingwood. Predeceased by husband Howard (1999), a daughter Karen (1979), sisters Agnes Hall (2004), Margaret Weber (2018), and brothers in law Hugh Hall (1997), Hilton Wright (2004). Her quick wit and humour will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jean graduated in 1951 from the Brantford General Hospital School of Nursing and spent the following 50 years nursing and caring for others both professionally and as a friend. Even as her own health declined, she prided herself in being her own nurse. She and Howard lived most of their lives in the Ayr community, farming on the Townline Southwest of Ayr before retiring into the village. Most recently, Jean resided in Waterloo at the Court of Laurelwood Retirement Residence where she enjoyed watching sports, most notably Golf and Curling. Jean enjoyed a good laugh and will be fondly remembered for always putting a smile on your face with the "fun" she provided. As per Jean's wishes arrangements for a small, private graveside service at Ayr Cemetery have been made with The Wm. Kipp Funeral Home, Ayr Chapel. 183 Northumberland St. Ayr, ON N0B1E0. Charitable donations, and condolences, in Jean's memory may be made to Heart and Stroke or Innisfree House by visiting the funeral home website at www.wmkippfuneralhome.com or 519632-8228.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 20, 2020.