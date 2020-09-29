It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Ann Maher in her 82nd year on September 25, 2020. It is with joy however, we know that she has been reunited with her beloved husband Robert Maher who passed away in 1989. We know he has been patiently waiting for her to join him. Margaret leaves behind her three beloved daughters; Laura Maher (Bill), Christine Maher, and Robyn Routly (Peter) as well as her five cherished granddaughters; Delaney Rombough, Kelly Rombough, Maggie Sanders-Maher, Rachel Routly, and Tessa Routly to whom Margaret was a "Gram" second to none. She also leaves behind her much-loved nieces and nephews who were all very dear to her. Margaret was born in 1938 in Guelph ON, and is pre-deceased by her loving parents Ted and Veronica Coady. The eldest of five children, Margaret will be missed greatly by her brother Edward P. Coady, (Norma) and her sisters Mary Brohman, Kathleen Bruce, and Eileen Brown (Neil). Margaret experienced great joy from the relationship she had with her siblings her entire life. Margaret will also be remembered fondly by her cousins. A caring soul, Margaret pursued a career in Nursing, and her compassionate spirit flourished as she graduated from St. Joseph's school of Nursing in 1959. She also achieved her degree in Public Health Nursing from the University of Western Ontario, and went on to have a very fulfilling career as an RN in Kitchener, Guelph, Vancouver, and Thunder Bay. Her caring spirit will live on in the many people she helped over the years, especially her Public Health service among the Indigenous families in Northern Ontario. In 1964 she married Robert Edward Maher in Kitchener, where they lived happily and raised their three girls. Following her nursing career, Margaret also enjoyed working at the Kitchener Public Library for 18 years. She delighted in spreading the gift of reading to others and being surrounded by learning. Margaret loved music and literature and attended the K-W Symphony for many years as an enthusiastic ticket holder. She had the ability to turn friends into family and will be missed greatly by her best friend and nursing colleague Marg McLellan, and all her St. Joseph Alumni sisters. She remained in close contact with childhood friends, past neighbours, library colleagues, and many others who were very dear to her. Margaret was the epitome of a true friend. Margaret fought her lengthy battle with cancer with grace and dignity just as she had lived her entire life. She handled everything she faced in life with gracious acceptance and chose to be happy no matter what. One of her greatest wishes was to be remembered with happiness and to rejoice for her on her next journey. Her bravery was inspiring and her love is never ending. May we all embrace her compassion and care for others so that she may always live on. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to Anselma House. The donation page can be found out www.wcswr.org/support-us/donate/
. Donations can also be mailed to Anselma House at 700 Heritage Drive, Kitchener ON N2A 3L9. Please indicate you would like the donations to be made in memory of Margaret.