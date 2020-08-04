1/1
nee Cooper Joan Elsie JONES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Died peacefully on July 31, 2020, at Columbia Forest Long Term Care Home in Waterloo, Ontario after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's at the age of 92. Joan is survived by her two sons, Stephen (Catherine) and Howard (Suzanne), and grandchildren Elizabeth, Christine, Robert, Jennifer, Gordon and Victoria (Jake), and sisters-in-law Eunice Cooper, Lee Jones and Betty Jones. Predeceased by her husband Bruce (married 60 years), parents Alice and Stanley Cooper, brother Bert Cooper, as well as sister Hilda and her husband Lionel Temple-Hill. Joan was born and raised in Montreal and was a lifelong Montreal Canadiens fan. She was an avid knitter and seamstress and loved to cook for her family. She was always well dressed and stylish and was at her happiest on vacation in Myrtle Beach. She was a compassionate and thoughtful woman who loved her family. Joan was a longtime member of St. George's of Forest Hill Anglican Church. Cremation has taken place. A private family memorial will occur. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada may be made by contacting the Henry Walser Funeral Home at www.henrywalser.com or (519) 749-8467. A special thank you to the staff of Columbia Forest for their care and compassion. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Joan's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved