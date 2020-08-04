Died peacefully on July 31, 2020, at Columbia Forest Long Term Care Home in Waterloo, Ontario after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's at the age of 92. Joan is survived by her two sons, Stephen (Catherine) and Howard (Suzanne), and grandchildren Elizabeth, Christine, Robert, Jennifer, Gordon and Victoria (Jake), and sisters-in-law Eunice Cooper, Lee Jones and Betty Jones. Predeceased by her husband Bruce (married 60 years), parents Alice and Stanley Cooper, brother Bert Cooper, as well as sister Hilda and her husband Lionel Temple-Hill. Joan was born and raised in Montreal and was a lifelong Montreal Canadiens fan. She was an avid knitter and seamstress and loved to cook for her family. She was always well dressed and stylish and was at her happiest on vacation in Myrtle Beach. She was a compassionate and thoughtful woman who loved her family. Joan was a longtime member of St. George's of Forest Hill Anglican Church. Cremation has taken place. A private family memorial will occur. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada may be made by contacting the Henry Walser Funeral Home at www.henrywalser.com
