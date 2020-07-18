1/1
nee Cress Diane BROWN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed away with her family by her side at Hospice Wellington on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 65. Beloved wife of the late Blair Brown (2004). Loved mother of Amanda and Mark Rudnisky and Jessica and Nathan Vogel. Loving grandma of Edson and Arlo Rudnisky and Sophie and Devin Vogel. Dear sister of Carol and Grant Czarny and Bonnie and Peter Horst. Lovingly remembered by the Brown family. Predeceased by her parents Vern and Vera (Schweitzer) Cress. A very special thank you to all the staff at Hospice Wellington for their care and compassion. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur Street South, Elmira. Please remain in your vehicles until an attendant ushers you in. Masks are mandatory in the funeral home. A private family service will take place on Monday, July 20, 2020 by invitation only. The service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the funeral home website via the link on Diane's obituary page. Private interment will follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, St. Jacobs. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved