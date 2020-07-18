Peacefully passed away with her family by her side at Hospice Wellington on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 65. Beloved wife of the late Blair Brown (2004). Loved mother of Amanda and Mark Rudnisky and Jessica and Nathan Vogel. Loving grandma of Edson and Arlo Rudnisky and Sophie and Devin Vogel. Dear sister of Carol and Grant Czarny and Bonnie and Peter Horst. Lovingly remembered by the Brown family. Predeceased by her parents Vern and Vera (Schweitzer) Cress. A very special thank you to all the staff at Hospice Wellington for their care and compassion. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur Street South, Elmira. Please remain in your vehicles until an attendant ushers you in. Masks are mandatory in the funeral home. A private family service will take place on Monday, July 20, 2020 by invitation only. The service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the funeral home website via the link on Diane's obituary page. Private interment will follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, St. Jacobs. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com