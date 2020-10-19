Born in Fenwood, SK to Fred and Nellie Didur, the eldest of six children, Olga passed away peacefully in her 95th year. She is survived by her daughters; Shirley (Bud) Walker of St. Agatha, ON and Sylvia (Murray) Kidd of Waterford, ON; grandsons; Jeff, Shaun, Tyler and Logan; great-grandchildren; Patrishia, Stuart and Asher. Also survived by her brother Laddy Didur of Portage La Prairie, MN; brothers-in-law, Les MacDonald and Ted Buchan; sister-in-law, Esther Tisnic. She will be fondly remembered by cousins, nieces and nephews. Olga is predeceased by her husband, Thomas; her parents; her granddaughter Bernice; sisters Sophie MacDonald and Nettie Buchan and brothers Matt and John Didur. A private family interment will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Saskatoon. Condolences for the family and donations to the Red Cross or Saskatchewan (Kinsmen Kinettes) TeleMiracle may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.