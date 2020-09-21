I am Anne Wall. At about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, I left my earthly home. I was just shy of celebrating my 95th birthday and 70 years of marriage to Jack Wall. The last thing I remember is you kissing me, Jack (yes, all four times!) I know you loved me as I have loved you. On one hand, I lived much longer than I would have imagined and on the other hand, I often wondered where the time went. I was given opportunities to do things in this world that, at times, seemed beyond my reach but God has a way of giving strength when it is needed. I was born in St. Anne, Manitoba, shortly after my parents emigrated to Canada from the Ukraine. Most of my life was shaped by work although I did manage a few years of schooling. It was my marriage to Jack that pretty much turned my world upside down. It began with being a housemother to a cottage full of mismanaged boys in Smithville, Ohio. This was pretty much a career defining moment as we then volunteered to be house parents at Ailsa Craig Boys Farm (now Craigwood Youth Services) in 1954. I had two children by then, Betsy and Frank. I lost my third child, David, shortly after childbirth. My grief seemed to know no end until I was approached to care for two abused infant children. God knew my heart needed this kind of healing. We then opened a home for girls in Parkhill followed by establishing a therapeutic family model under the banner of Ausable Springs Ranch. I cannot say these were easy years, but it was what I committed to doing. And so, I did. I had three more children, all girls, Ruth, Linda, and Alice, the last two predeceased me. So, that takes up the first half of my life. My second half began when Jack and I agreed to move to Haiti. Jack wanted to see what we could do to help the "poorest of the poor" by introducing an agricultural cooperative model and my daughter, Ruth (who lived in Haiti at the time) suggested I could run a guest house. Thus, was born, Wall's International Guest House. Much to my surprise, this was a role I was born for! I loved meeting all the people who came from all over the world. I learned much about what caring and helping really means in a country such as Haiti. I also had many times of inspiration as well as loneliness. I began to write and write and write. These are things I leave my children, my grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: You were born with purpose. Live it and live it fully. It is not likely to turn out the way you thought it would! To my dear husband, Jack, you gave me the life you promised when you proposed, as turbulent and marvelous as the Niagara rapids. I could not have asked for more. It was the best education ever. It may take you some time to realize that I am no longer physically by your side, but I am with you as I always promised to be. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the visitation and service for Anne, personal face coverings are required and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com
