Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife for 54 years of the late Cedric Drake (2005). Loving mother of Judy Krammer of Mississauga, Ron Drake and Deborah Howard (Robert) of Kitchener. Dear grandmother of Melissa Spooner (Chris), Christopher Krammer (Maria), Kurt Krammer (Natasha), Riley Howard (Crystal), and Nicole Howard (Adian). Great-grandmother of Bradly, Isabella, Savannah, Brooklyn, Peyton, Eden, Kailey, James and Ashley. Predeceased by her siblings Gerald, William, Clem, and James. As per Doreen's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment was held at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Donations may be placed by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467.