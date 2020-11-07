Went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the-late Peter Boronka (deceased 2018). Loving mother of Steve and his wife Dorothy, Marie and her husband Paul Kusicki, Peter and his wife Natasha, Doreen and her husband Nick Petrovic, Olga and her husband Mark Igic, Octavian (deceased 2005) and his wife Leila, Victor (deceased 2007) and his wife Tara, Ilia (deceased 1982), Johnny and his wife Laura, and Andy and his wife Christine. Proud "Maica" of 32 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Mica, Olga, Ofelia, Zorica, Steve, Ilia and the-late Livia and Kosta. Fondly remembered by her large extended family. Maria's family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 5-9 p.m. and Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (Guests are welcome to view Maria's service via livestream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
). Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. To attend visitation, guests are required to RSVP and masks must be worn in the building. The RSVP for the service will be found online on Saturday. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Apostolic Christian Church Nazarean - Avon Rd. (Building Fund) would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Maria's memorial and to RSVP for visitation.