Passed away suddenly on November 13, 2020 at the age of 92. She will forever remain in our hearts. Predeceased by both parents, two brothers, her husband Hermann, her only son Michael, and son-in-law David. September 11, 1944, she along with her mother and sister fled their village by horse and cart spending weeks on the road until they reached Austria where they found work. April 9, 1945, she fled Austria with the help of her uncle until she reached Germany where she stayed for 5 years. In 1950, she went to England and in 1951 she immigrated to Canada, along with her mother and sister, where she met her husband. They married in 1953, their daughter was born 1954 and their son was born 1961. She was proud of her heritage and was a long-time member of the Transylvania Club. She was sociable and enjoyed being with friends. However, she did not need to always be with someone - she was also quite content to be alone at times. She knit her whole life and was known among her friends as a creator of masterpieces. She often said that she needed to keep her hands busy and this was something that did that, and it was something that she enjoyed. She also loved her garden and the fresh vegetables and fruits that it produced. It was also a way to spend time with her daughter during canning season. But most of all, she loved her family and after the children had moved out, everyone came back on Sunday at noon for the family meal. It was Mom's way of making sure that the children had at least one decent meal a week. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the visitation and/or service, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, Kitchener. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arthritis Society or the Grand River Hospital - ICU Unit can be arranged through the funeral home at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com
.