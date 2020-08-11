1/2
née Green Delphyne Venetta HANNENBERG
1923-06-06 - 2020-08-08
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share née's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delphyne passed away peacefully Saturday morning. She was 97. Eldest daughter of Richard Amos Green and Annie Scoble Green. Predeceased by her husband William Alfred Hannenberg in 1991. Predeceased by her sister Madelyn Hamacher, Elayne Gebhardt Bos (Bill), Marion Ramseyer (Bud), and their brother Rodney Green (Rita). Delphyne was the last living member of her birth family. She is survived by her sons, Brian William (Clara), and Alfred Philip (Wendy Karley). Also survived by her grandson William Alfred (Samantha Lynn Plumstead). She is survived by her great-grandson Benjamin William, Brian's children Mark Alexander and Hayden. Remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Thank you to Dr. Wright and the nursing team on Downie Neighbourhood in University Gates at Laurelwood, Waterloo. At Luther Manor, thank you to Brenda, Heather, Melody and all the others. Your care made it possible for her to stay independent at her apartment for 30 years. Thank you to Lynn, her companion at Luther Manor. A private funeral service and burial will be held by the family. A public celebration of Delphyne's life will be held at a later date in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Bible Society, B5 - 190 Queen's Plate Dr., Etobicoke, ON M9W 6Y9 or to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington, 831 Frederick St., Kitchener, ON N2B 2B4. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
5197438900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved