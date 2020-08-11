Delphyne passed away peacefully Saturday morning. She was 97. Eldest daughter of Richard Amos Green and Annie Scoble Green. Predeceased by her husband William Alfred Hannenberg in 1991. Predeceased by her sister Madelyn Hamacher, Elayne Gebhardt Bos (Bill), Marion Ramseyer (Bud), and their brother Rodney Green (Rita). Delphyne was the last living member of her birth family. She is survived by her sons, Brian William (Clara), and Alfred Philip (Wendy Karley). Also survived by her grandson William Alfred (Samantha Lynn Plumstead). She is survived by her great-grandson Benjamin William, Brian's children Mark Alexander and Hayden. Remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Thank you to Dr. Wright and the nursing team on Downie Neighbourhood in University Gates at Laurelwood, Waterloo. At Luther Manor, thank you to Brenda, Heather, Melody and all the others. Your care made it possible for her to stay independent at her apartment for 30 years. Thank you to Lynn, her companion at Luther Manor. A private funeral service and burial will be held by the family. A public celebration of Delphyne's life will be held at a later date in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Bible Society, B5 - 190 Queen's Plate Dr., Etobicoke, ON M9W 6Y9 or to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington, 831 Frederick St., Kitchener, ON N2B 2B4. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com