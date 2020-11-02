1/1
Rita Mae LORBETSKI
Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, surrounded by her family at the age of 91 years. Rita was the much-loved wife of the late Ben Lorbetski (2008) and is now up dancing in his arms. She will be missed by her children Bonnie and Bruce Chipman, Don and Inga Lorbetski, Brian and Shirley Lorbetski, Cheryl and Gord Dunn, Brad Lorbetski and Tamara Mclachlan, Dayle and Chris Newbury. Lovingly remembered by her 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren who brought her so much joy. She is survived by her sisters Carmel (Bob) Hutchison, Marie (Hank) Willms, Patricia Yutronskie, Dianne Vandenburg, and brother Andrew (Rose) Gutoskie. Predeceased by parents Tom and Agnes Gutoskie, sister Florence Chapeskie, and brothers-in-law Ed Chapeskie, Dennis Hanley, Leonard Yutronkie, and Bryon Vandenberg. Rita always looked forward to her lunch dates with her dear friend Jean Adamson. The family would like to thank the dedicated and hardworking staff at Chartwell Retirement Residence for their amazing love and care of mother over the past two years. Visitation will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Masks are mandatory, please remain in your vehicle until an attendant invites you in. Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. If you plan to attend the service, please register your attendance by calling the funeral home at 519-669-2207. Private interment to follow at Elmira Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Teresa of Avila RC Church - Building Fund. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 2, 2020.
