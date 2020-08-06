1/1
nee Hachborn Lorraine Florence MAHN
Passed away peacefully at Brantford General Hospital on August 4, 2020, at the age of 97 to be with her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. Beloved wife of the late John William Mahn (2015). Loving mother of Melanie Allen (Dr. John Allen), of Lakefield and Dr. Mark Mahn (Lanny), of Brant. Cherished grandmother of Joel Allen, Dr. Lauren Allen (Stewart Brownscombe), Dr. Jonathan Mahn (Dr. Joanna Mahn), David Mahn (Lisa) and Andrew Mahn; great-grandmother of Benjamin, Elijah, Larissa, Alyssa, Ella, Julia Mahn, and Scott Brownscombe. Will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephew Susan Heard, Elizabeth Hachborn-Courtnage, and Bill Hachborn. Predeceased by her parents William and Florence (nee Ritter) Hachborn, brother Walter Hachborn and his wife Jean, and parents-in-law Nelda and Ezra Mahn. The hallmarks of Lorraine's life were kindness, generosity to all and dedication to her husband, family and church. The many challenging years spent caring for her aging parents and mother-in-law were a living example of her dedication. Special thanks to Brantford General Hospital Palliative Care and her caregivers Ruthlee Clemente, Maria Muraka, and Violet Morais. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 173 Moore Ave., Waterloo on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. In light of COVID-19, wearing a mask would be appreciated. Memorial donations to Brantford General Hospital Foundation or Lutheran World Relief can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 6, 2020.
