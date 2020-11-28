Our cherished mother Dolly died peacefully at Derbecker's Heritage House in St. Jacobs in her 99th year. Dolly was predeceased by her parents, Lilly and Clarence Hamel, three sisters, Miriam, Ruth, and Eileen, her brother Sonny, and her eldest brother Earl who died in early childhood. She was predeceased in 2012 by her beloved husband of 67 years, Don, with whom she is now re-united. She is survived by her sister Honey Hoflinger, sister-in-law Pat Hamel, and many nieces and nephews. Dolly was the treasured mother of Debby and Brian Minielly, Dave and Nancy Carlisle-Weaver, and Dan and Susan Weaver. She is sadly missed by her loving grandchildren Jesse Minielly (Fawn), former granddaughter-in-law Lale Minielly, Laura Minielly (Sean), Justin Weaver (Amanda), Kyle Weaver (Noi), Kristin Mills (Stewart), Brittany Rohrbacher (Joey), and Kelsey Weaver. Dolly delighted in her great-grandchildren Parker and Paige Minielly, Jenson and Conrad Mills, and River and Emmett Rohrbacher. Dolly was gentle, kind, generous, and classy, with an endearing shy reserve. She was a highly skilled secretary who served with distinction with several Calvary Memorial United Church ministers, including her dear friend Rev. Bruce Seebach, for over 23 years. She was a devoted lifelong member of Calvary, the True Friends Sunday School class, and the UCW, a busy and loving wife, mother, daughter and daughter-in-law and Nana. So many family and friends have enjoyed the fruits of Dolly's considerable talents including her many years of singing in the church choir and ladies trio, making gorgeous hand-appliqued quilts for all her children and grandchildren, sewing and knitting, as well as her renowned cooking and baking skills. Her pies, butter tarts, and pickles were pleaded for. She loved spending time with her family, including endless card and board games with the grandkids, and continued to play a mean game of cribbage. Through all her health struggles in more recent years, her quiet dignity and caring spirit shone through. Cremation has taken place. A private immediate family only interment is planned. Condolences for the family and donations to the Calvary Memorial United Church or the charity of your choice
may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.