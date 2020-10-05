1/1
Krista Anne (Hamilton) BILODEAU
It is with the heaviest hearts and profound sadness that we announce Krista's passing on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 50. Krista is the beloved daughter to Michael and Carol-Ann Hamilton, loving mother and friend to Vanessa Pettis, loving partner to Jeff Trupp and dearest sister to Michael Hamilton Jr. Predeceased by her aunt Susan Louise Walsh (2020). Krista will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her extended family and many friends, including her best friend Sophie Guerette. In accordance with current Covid-19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario regulations, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Access to the facility will be controlled and all visitors will be required to wear a mask, to provide the funeral home personnel with their name and telephone number upon arrival, and to observe physical distancing measures while on the premises. Visitation will be held at Coutts Funeral Home, 96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge, 519-621-1650 on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Upon arrival to the scheduled events, funeral home staff will provide complete directions. Please visit www.couttsfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 5, 2020.
