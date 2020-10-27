1/1
Marjorie (Johannes) FINDLAY
Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Friday, October 23, 2020 at University Hospital in London at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Duncan for 63 years. Dear mom of David and John (Sabine). Loving Grandma of Tyler (Michelle), Amanda, Nadine, Samantha and Jordan and Great-Grandma of Hannah and Jacob. She will be fondly remembered as Aunt Marjie to many nieces and nephews. Sister of Mary Beckman (late Rusty), Louise Dakin (late Douglas), Douglas (Keitha) Johannes and sister-in-law of Marion Johannes. Predeceased by parents James and Clara (nee Kiefhaber) and brothers Robert and George Johannes. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Interment at Blair Cemetery. A private service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at West Park Baptist Church, 955 Gainsborough Rd., London. Friends and family may view the service through the church website at https://livestream.com/westparkchurch/marjoriefindlay As expressions of sympathy, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Marjorie's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
