1/1
nee Klassen Barbara GINGERICH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barb Gingerich passed away suddenly at home with family on October 17, 2020. Beloved wife of 32 years of Dale Gingerich. Loving mom of Amanda and Joseph Griffioen of New Hamburg. Sadly missed by her mother Erica (Thiessen) Klassen and mother-in-law Jean Gingerich. Predeceased by her father, Rudy Klassen and father-in-law, Ken Gingerich. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her sisters, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-laws, her many nieces, nephews and by all of her extended family and friends. Barb won her battle with cancer over the past year but could not overcome her last setback. Barb had a vibrant faith. She enjoyed for many years camping with family and friends at Chesley Lake and Dreammaker. She loved her work, her work family and all the connections she made during her many years of work at Magnussen furniture. At Barb's request cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be planned and announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, donations would be kindly accepted to Wilmot Family Resource Center or the Breast Cancer Research. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved