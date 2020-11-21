Passed away at Innisfree House on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the age of 90 years. Beloved wife of the late John Martinus Schipper (2018). Dear mother of Ingrid Margaretha Ross (Bruce), Martin Schipper (Sandi), John Eduard Schipper, and Robert Neil Schipper (Patricia). Loved grandmother of Graeme Ross (Kim), Naika Ross (T.J.), Julianne Ross-Brooks (Rudi), Michael Dugan (Ania), David Schipper, Andrew Schipper, Matthew Schipper, and Luke Schipper, and great-grandmother of Kiana Quinn and Rosalyn Dugan. Predeceased by her son Eduard Jan Schipper. A private time of remembrance has been held by the family. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to Innisfree House, 2375 Homer Watson Blvd., Kitchener, ON N2P 0E9. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com