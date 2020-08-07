The Lord took Marlene to her heavenly home, at the age of 82, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Loving and devoted wife of Gerald Ueberschlag for 63 years. Cherished mother of Lynn and her husband, Dr. David Clair of Scarborough, and Wendy and her husband, Murray Priebe of Kitchener. Andrew Clair and Julia-anna Berechet, and Matthew Clair will have wonderful memories of their very special Grandma. Great-granddaughter Magnolia shared precious moments with her loving Oma; the light of her life. Marlene is survived by her dear brother, James Kropf of Cambridge (wife Jean, deceased). Also survived by many nieces and their families. She will be fondly remembered by many loving friends and family. Marlene was predeceased by her father and mother, Lorne and Seleda (Everatt) Kropf, second parents, Harold and Florence O. (Boettger) Ueberschlag, and brother-in-law Donald Ueberschlag and wife Ruby. Marlene worked for many years at Totten Sims Hubicki, formerly Swain and Rupnow Ltd. Marlene and her husband Gerry enjoyed many years working in their store, All Seasons Gallery & Gift Shop in St. Jacobs. Marlene enjoyed travel and many happy trips with Gerald to their Florida home. She found joy in the land and loved to grow abundant gardens, bake, do Aquabics, play bridge, and entertain family and friends. She was a member of First Mennonite Church in Kitchener and always loved music and drama. She was a former President of Bon Accord, the church choir, Sunday School teacher and served on various other committees. She sang in the Rockway Entertainers and was a volunteer for the Community Volunteer Income Tax Programs for many years. Marlene's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, limited space is available and to attend the visitations and/or funeral service, personal face coverings are required and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com
or by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. For those not able to attend the visitation on Friday, a viewing will be held at First Mennonite Church, 800 King St. E., Kitchener on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 12:45 - 1:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held at First Mennonite Church on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Rene Baergen and Rev. Nancy Brubaker officiating. For those who cannot attend, the service will be available by Zoom and further details will be available on the funeral home's website. Interment at the First Mennonite Church Cemetery will immediately follow the service. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or to the Mennonite Central Committee can be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. The love of a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother is something that always lives on Filling the days with sweet memories long after her presence is gone . . . You still feel the warmth of her caring, her wisdom will never depart, For the love of a wonderful mother forever lives on in your heart.