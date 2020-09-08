Ruth lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife, grandmother, aunt, nurse and friend. She was the devoted wife for 62 years to Ronald. Adored mother to Peter (Heidi) Wagner of Waterloo, Barbara (Phil) Jones of Ohio and Joan (Jim) Hall of Guelph. Joyful grandmother to Kevin, Molly, Sarah, Tommy, Christine, Olivia and Nicholas. Loyal sister to Hans Lass and Louise Robinson. Special aunt to Stephen and Bruce May. Predeceased by her beloved parents, Henny and Max Lass and her dear sister, Christine May. Ruth is a proud graduate of the Nursing class of K-W Hospital of 1955. Ruth was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church New Hamburg during her youth, then was an active member of First United Church Waterloo in her family years. She loved gardening, baking pies, and gathering around the table with loved ones. Her contagious laugh, fun-loving nature and gentle, loving, generous spirit will be missed by many. Thank-you to those devoted friends who continued their friendship with Mom when she was no longer herself. In keeping with Ruth's nature, a private service with immediate family has taken place. A larger memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.