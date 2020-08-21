Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the age of 81. Pat was predeceased by "the love of her life", husband of 58 years, Larry (2015) and her daughter Sherree (2020). Survived by her son Scott (Gloria) Tallman. Adoring and special "Nana" to Anna (Rebecca) Hirdes, Adam (Kristina) Hirdes, Amber Tallman and Troy Tallman and Pat's eight great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Mitzie Eckert, John (Carole) Lauer, Nick (Celine) Lauer, Jim Lauer, Robert (Myrna) Lauer, Cathy (Paul) Jackson and Tom (Rose) Lauer. Also remembered by sister-in-law Marlene (Frank) Rutz and Betty Tallman. Pat will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by her parents John and Vera Lauer, in-laws Clarence and Floy Tallman and brothers-in-law David Eckert and Don Tallman. Pat was honoured to be chosen "Miss K-W Dutchman" in 1956 and was runner-up in the "Miss Grey Cup" contest in Toronto. She was as lovely inside as she was outside. Pat was a multi-faceted lady, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and dedicated businesswoman. She was a "trailblazer". The first woman invited to join the Rotary Club of Kitchener as well as the first woman on the Board of the Kitchener Chamber of Commerce. Pat was also President/Manager of the Better Business Bureau of Waterloo Region since its inception in 1975, until her retirement in 1998. Pat was responsible for the first BBB in Canada to offer legal and binding arbitration to businesses and consumers. Pat was a past member of the Sales and Ad Club and the K-W Business Women's Club. Pat was a very proud member of the St. Agatha Catholic Women's League (CWL). She felt very blessed to serve as a commentator, lector, and Eucharistic Minister at mass. Special thanks to a dear friend Marilyn Barton, always there to help. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2:30 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m., parish prayers at 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Agatha RC Church, 1839 Notre Dame Drive, St. Agatha on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. George Nowak C.R. as Celebrant. Interment will immediately follow at St. Agatha RC Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the Visitation and Funeral Mass, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com
or by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Condolences for the family and donations to the St. Agatha RC Building Fund, The Carmel of St. Joseph or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.