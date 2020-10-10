Beloved wife of the late Donald B. Gingerich (1997). Loved mother of Carol and her husband Steve O'Neil of Ottawa, Susan and her husband Cameron Ballantyne of Kitchener and Paul and friend Peggy of Kitchener. Loved so much by grandchildren; Andrew (Leeia), Jeffrey (Renee), Justin (Amanda), Kyle (Noi), Dylan (Caitlan) and Karly (Adam) and great grandchildren; Alison Frances, Jackson and Hannah. Remembered by her sister Hazel. Predeceased by parents Clarence and Adeline (Mohr) Litt, brothers Theo and Willard and sister Evelyn Wilkinson. Frances was an active, loyal and concerned member of Calvary United Church, Kitchener serving throughout the years in various areas. She was a supportive help-mate to her husband during his 42 years as a church organist, a volunteer in nursing homes, a pianist each Sunday at Columbia Forest Chapel Services. She was recognized by the Ministry of Citizenship for her 30 years as a volunteer with Forest Heights Long Term Care Centre. Her deep abiding faith in her Lord was a constant source of hope and strength. Her faith and family were the focus of her life. Thank you to Chartwell Westmount Long Term Care. A very special thank you to the staff on Williamsburg Neighbourhood. Your extraordinary care and love will never be forgotten. Due to Covid-19, a private family gathering will take place.