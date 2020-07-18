Kathleen (Kay) passed away peacefully at Innisfree House Hospice on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in her 92nd year. Born in Maryhill, Kay is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Urban Steffler and sister, Helen May, brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank Rebellati, Laura Levesque, Loreen Freiburger, Loretta Schnarr and Anne Steffler. Beloved mother of Deborah Eames (Ron), Denise Popowich (David) and Darlene Hackett (Tom). Dearly remembered by her grandchildren Nicole Del Cul (Alex), Robyn Gilbey (Keith), Mike Eames (Carolyn), Bryan Popowich (Vanessa), Andrew Popowich (Amanda), Jason Bomans (Paulina), Jordan Bomans (Katherine) and Janelle Bomans (Oliver). Dear great-grandmother to Stella, Adalynn, Jackson, Kinsley, Harper, Cole, Ashton and Addison, Victoria and Luke. Predeceased by her parents Mark May and Gladys Reinhart, brother Ken May and sisters Margaret Rebellati and Shirley May in infancy, sisters-in-law Kay Yastremski and Clara Scheffner and brothers-in-law Gordon and Bob Steffler. Over the years, Kay worked at Kaufman Rubber and Schneiders. Kay returned to school and graduated from the Registered Nursing Assistant program with a specialty in Geriatric care from Conestoga College. Kay worked at Parkwood Manor, making life-long friends, until her retirement. Kay continued to volunteer there for many years after. Kay was a member of the CWL. Kay and Urban had a family cottage in Wasaga Beach and enjoyed being there with family. They were also able to travel widely including Hawaii, Venezuela, Barbados and Europe. Memorial donations can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. During the COVID 19 Pandemic, attendance to the funeral home and service is by invitation only. Please keep physical distancing in mind and also, please wear a face covering. To attend the visitation and service, guests must RSVP by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. A private family cremation and interment will occur at a later date. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Teresa's RC Church, 44 Leonard Street, Kitchener on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. The amount of people in the church is limited to 50. Due to capacity restrictions, if you have not received an invitation - we welcome your attendance outside the church socially distanced or parked in your vehicle prior to the mass or via drive by following the service, weather permitting.