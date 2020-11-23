1/
nee Moorehead Betty Jean HEIDT
Passed away at Forest Heights Long Term Care on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Heinz Heidt (2012). Dear mother of Herb and his wife Laura, Tony and his partner Shelley, Brian and his wife Mari Jayne, Debbie, Roxanne Parsons and her husband Bill. Also remembered by her 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Betty's family will receive relatives and friends at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900), on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 12:00 - 12:45 p.m., where the funeral service will be held in the chapel at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Mark Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Please note: Due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors must wear a mask or face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. If you are feeling unwell or have travelled outside of Canada in the past 14 days, please do not attend. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington, 831 Frederick St., Kitchener, ON N2B 2B4 or to the Canadian Cancer Society, 12 - 380 Jamieson Pkwy., Cambridge, ON N3C 4N4. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 23, 2020.
