It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Trudel Edith Henkenhaf (nee Mueller) at the age of 100 on the morning of October 13, 2020. Edith immigrated from Karlsruhe Germany with her late Husband Wilhelm and daughter Doris February 9, 1951. Initially they lived in Port Elgin Ontario but moved to Kitchener Waterloo where they lived for many years. Edith is survived by her Daughter Doris, her grandchildren Sean (Becky), Craig (Pamela) and her great-grandchildren Modena and Karina Batte. She was a loving aunt to Karl (Katherine) and Karen Kiefer. She was a great aunt to Kara Cox, Jake Kiefer and Andrew Spreitzer. Sister in law to Fritz Blocher, Aunt to Perry (Sara) and great aunt to Max Blocher. Predeceased by her three sisters, Margot (Otto Kiefer), Hannelore (Walter Kiefer) and Renate (Fritz Blocher). Edith had a fond love for all things German and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. She will live forever in our hearts. There will be a private celebration of life at a later time. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the K-W Humane Society at https://kwsphumane.ca/donate/kw-memorial