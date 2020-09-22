Margaret Elizabeth (Nickel) Weber of Harriston passed away suddenly at Palmerston Hospital on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in her 86th year. Wife of the late Russell Weber. Mother of Elizabeth, Floyd Allan of Wroxeter. Grandmother of Christopher and Regan Allan of Kitchener, and great-grandmother of Hendrix, Landon, and Harrison. Sister of Bernice Binkley of Clifford, Frances Newman of Clifford and Douglas Nickel of Mount Forest. Sister-in-law of Betty Brush of Collingwood, Eldon Weber, Margaret Taylor, Lorna and Lynn Collins, all of Harriston, Julie Ann McCague of Port Dover, Lynda and Bob Bramhill of Harriston, Verna Nickel of Hanover. Predeceased by her parents Clayton and Gertrude Nickel, brother Carl Nickel, brothers-in-law Irvin Binkley, Gerald Newman, Don McCague, and Dale Brush, and sister-in-law Agnes Weber. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 with interment in Harriston Cemetery. Memorial donations to Knox-Calvin Presbyterian Church or Harriston and District Horticultural Society would be appreciated, and may be made through the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com