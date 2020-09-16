1/1
Joy HILL
Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at Riverbend Place in Cambridge on Sunday morning, September 13, 2020, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of 56 years to the late Richard Francis Hill (deceased March 13, 2002). Loved mother of Gordon (Mary Anne) Hill of Belwood, Bruce (Eva) Hill of Cambridge and Keith (Robin) Hill of Courtenay, BC. Loving grandmother of Kevin (Tracey) Hill, Krista (Devin) Mitts, Vince Valade, Wesley (Jessica) Hill, Cary Hill and Alicia (Darryl) Marceau. Great-grandmother of fifteen and great-great-grandmother of two. Predeceased by brothers Stuart, Ken and Jack, and sister June. The family would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank all the staff at Riverbend Place who continually gave their all to Mom over her lengthy stay, and especially over a trying last two weeks. A private family service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Guelph at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 16, 2020.
September 15, 2020
Joy was a very special lady. I knew her from Riverbend and she loved table bowling, balloon badminton and sing-a-longs. Whenever I left for the day she always told me to have a good night and she'd see me tomorrow. When I was off for a few days she asked where I was and said she missed me. She cared so much for her friends and always made sure they were taken care of. She loved her family and always read the letters from her sons thoroughly. I will always remember her beautiful smile and laugh. She definitely made the world a better place and I will never forget her.
Lauren Furlong
Friend
