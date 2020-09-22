Passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 87. Beloved and devoted wife to Derek for 66 years. Loving mother to Dean (Helen). Cherished grandmother to Brendan, Leander, Dimitri and great grandmother to Olivia. Predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Phyllis and her brother, Alan Robinson. Phyllis enjoyed travelling, gardening, knitting and golfing. Private cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Phyllis' memorial.