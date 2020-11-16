Peacefully with her family at her side, at St. Mary's Hospital on Friday, November 13, 2020 following a brief illness. Catherine (Kay) would have celebrated her 100th birthday on December 14, 2020. She is survived and forever loved by her children Morris Lobsinger, Sherry Pedersen and Rosalind Mills; by her step son Wayne Warner; by her daughters-in-law Lina Warner, and Sheila Lobsinger; by her grandchildren Charlene, Jeremy (Andie), Gemma (Roberto), Cassandra (Matt), Lee-Anne (Mark), Tor and Avry; and by her seven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband of 34 years Wilfred Lobsinger (1977), by their two sons Lowell Lobsinger (1976) and Dennis Lobsinger (2009), and their daughter-in-law Marlene Lobsinger (2014) (nee Nicholson), and by her second husband Donald Warner (1986). Catherine is also predeceased by her parents Conrad and Margaret Schnurr (nee Bott), and by her eight siblings; Herb, Bernard, Harry, Helene (Cronin), Isabel, Roy, George, and Hilda Mary. Kay was a devoted member of St. Francis Parish and an active member of the St. Francis Catholic Women's League for more than 50 years, receiving the Maple Leaf Service Award from the CWL in 2001. She was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital for more than 30 years and in 2019 was the recipient of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Hamilton Mission Legacy Award for her exceptional contributions, the highest award bestowed by the St. Joseph's Health System. Kay loved to bake, was an excellent cook, and an avid gardener. She loved flower arranging and for years coordinated and cared for the flowers in the church sanctuary. Kay also loved needlework and knitting, donating countless pairs of her mittens and prayer shawls over the years, a further testament to her kindness and generosity. She has inspired so many having lived her entire life as a faithful servant of God. Our sincerest thanks to our mother's neighbours on Admiral Road who have supported her over the years and helped her to fulfill one of her greatest wishes, to live independently in her home until she died. Heartfelt thanks also to the incredible doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Hospital, 7th floor, who compassionately cared for our mother during her final days. In accordance with current Covid 19 Provincial, Federal and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario requirements, special arrangements have been made to accommodate the safety and convenience of everyone. Please call Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre to RSVP for Visitation that will occur on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 49 Blueridge Avenue, Kitchener, Ontario, N2M 4E2, to be followed immediately by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at noon (by invitation). Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery following the Funeral mass. As expressions of sympathy, if desired, donations can be made in Kay's honour to the St. Francis Catholic Women's League and forwarded to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.