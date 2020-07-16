1/1
nee Shantz Janet Eleanor HEBEL
Passed away peacefully in her Waterloo home on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in her 84th year. For almost 63 years Janet was the loving wife of Edwin "Bud" John Hebel Jr., recently predeceased. Dear mother of Chris, Gary (Debbie) and Steve (Susan). Beloved grandmother to Nicole (Frank), Jesse (Helen), Josh, Rachel (Mark) and Ethan. Precious great-grandmother to Leyla, Elisha, Enzo and Jacob. Predeceased by her parents Elroy and Adelaide Shantz. Janet enjoyed life's small pleasures of being with her dear family and treasured family pets; her joy in the Christmas season; leisurely drives to favourite restaurants; and enjoying sun-filled afternoons either at her pool or at the beach. Janet particularly cherished her time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren as she attended their many plays, concerts and sporting events. Janet was much loved by her family, and her sparkle is so greatly missed. The family wishes to thank Dr. McLaughlin and Brenda, of Home Instead, for their respectful care as family honoured her request to remain within her home. Cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Friday, July 17th from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. with a memorial service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 3 p.m. To attend the visitation and service, relatives and friends must RSVP by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please keep physical distancing in mind and please wear a face mask. Janet will be laid to rest alongside Bud at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada, the Kidney Foundation, and the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home (www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445).


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 16, 2020.
