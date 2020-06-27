nee Smythe Shirley Craig
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 88. Wife of the late Earl Craig. Mother of Brian (Darlene) Smythe. Survived also by her grandchildren and their families. Dear sister of Leonard (Mildred) Smythe, Bruce (Esther) Smythe, Marianne Moore, Edward (Betty) Smythe and her many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents William and Laura Smythe, her brothers Russell, Fred, Donald, Ken, Doug and sisters Gertrude and Caroline. She was a dedicated employee for 29 years at Central Park Lodge (Forest Heights LTC), Kitchener. A committal service for Shirley will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the Henry Walser funeral home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Shirley's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved